Anita D. Otremba, 78-year-old resident of Bowlus died on Friday, February 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at home.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service.
Anita was born on September 11, 1943 to Edward and Glendora (Maha) Green in Springfield, MN. She graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1961, and on March 26, 1965 Anita married Joseph Otremba.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jill Marie (Jeffrey) Schyma of Foley, Heidi Rice of Bowlus, Holly (Jesse) Knapp of North Port, FL; grandchildren, McKenzie Jo (J'Cee) Butler of St. Cloud, Mariah Katherine (Kris) Klein of Princeton, Jacob Rice and Aryka Rice both of Bowlus; sisters, Frances Altermatt, Phyllis Haugen, Darlene (Jim) Erhlichman, Laurie Evans, Bev (Bob) Bolduc, Rosie (Steve) O'Brien, Glenette Green; brothers, David (Doreen) Green, Edward Green Jr.; sister-in-law, Ruth Green; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, November 22, 2008; along with her parents, Edward and Glendora Green; brothers, Douglas, Dennis and Charles Green; brothers-in-law, Harris Haugen and Harry Altermatt Randy Evans; sister-in-law, Eunice Green.
In lieu of flowers, Anita's request was to please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
