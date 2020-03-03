Angeline “Angee” Wilczek, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church. A family burial will be held later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Angeline Cifaldi Wilczek was born on March 2, 1932 in Cumberland, WI to the late Marino Sam and Tomasina Louise Cifaldi. She grew up and attended school in Cumberland, WI and graduated with the class of 1950. During her high school days, she worked for Stokley Cannery in Cumberland, WI. After high school, she moved to Little Falls with her sisters. Angee met her future husband, Ted while working at the “National Tea Store” in Little Falls. She was united in marriage to Theodore “Ted” Wilczek on November 20, 1950 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. After Ted’s return from Korea, she followed him in his military career which took them to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Camp McCoy, Wisconsin and the Military Training center in Alexandria, VA. The couple returned to Little Falls in 1954 where they made their home and raised their seven children. The kids remember the swimming lessons and afternoons spent at the city beach. Angee treasured her many, lengthy, daily telephone conversations with her sister Rosie. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers and volunteered as a CCD teacher and helped serve funeral dinners. As a member of her Card Club she enjoyed playing 500. She was an avid KLTF and WCCO listener and she loved watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She especially loved her Thursday morning bowling league and was an active bowler until the age of 85. After Ted died, Angee continued living in Little Falls with her children. Angee enjoyed her trips to Branson, MO and the trip she took to Las Vegas in 1985 with her daughters. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Richard Wilczek of Georgia, Thomas (Patty) Wilczek, Robert (Sandy) Wilczek, Paul Wilczek, all of Little Falls, Joel (Tammi) Wilczek of Fort Ripley; daughters, Mary (Jeff) Smith and Anne Rush of Little Falls; sister, Darlene (Paul) Hoffman of St. Paul; sister-in-law, Bernice Cifaldi of Cumberland, WI; brothers and sisters-in-law, Otto (Kathy) Wilczek of Tucson, AZ, Jon Wilczek of Dickinson, ND, Jeanne Plonski of Belle Plaine, Rita Boulay of Richfield, Avelline (Leonard) Steinert of Fridley, Marlene Palashewski of Little Falls; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore “Ted” Wilczek in 1985; grandsons, Ben Rush in 2007 and Lewis Wilczek in 2007; sisters, Mary Gargaro and Rosie DeLaHunt; brothers, Tony Cifaldi and Sam Cifaldi. The arrangements for Angeline are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.
