Andrew “Andy” Justin Nagel of Little Falls, MN passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Andy was born in September 1988 to Joseph Nagel and Tammy Leyk (DeRuyter) in Little Falls, MN. He attended Little Falls Community High School. Andy worked as an arborist with various tree service companies. He loved hunting and fishing with friends and family and being outdoors. Left to cherish Andy’s memory are parents Joseph Nagel (Sue Green) and Tammy Leyk (Terrance Leyk); brother, Tony Nagel (Jaime); step brother, Spencer Green; step sister, Molly Darsow (Blake); nephew, Lincoln Nagel; niece, Lydia Darsow; grandparents, Richard and Betty DeRuyter; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Andy was preceded in death by his brother, Corey Nagel; aunts JeanAnn Hayen and JoAnn Nagel; uncles, Gordy Wheeler Sr. and Arnie Nagel Jr.; grandparents Arnold and May Nagel. A celebration of life will take place on November 23, 2019.
Andrew "Andy" Justin Nagel
"Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints left on our hearts"
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Nagel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.