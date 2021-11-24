A Celebration of Life for Amy will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11 am - 2 pm at the Onamia Vets Club. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Amy Liebersbach Dahl, 42 of Onamia, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 19, 2021. Amy was born on March 22, 1979, to Ann Liebersbach and James Jacobson. She graduated from Onamia High School in 1997. Amy married Dylan Dahl on September 16, 2000. Amy and Dylan made their home life in Onamia, MN. Amy worked at Onamia Schools for 12 years. After her employment at Onamia Schools, Amy became a stay-at-home wife and Fur Momma. In her spare time, Amy enjoyed working in the flower beds, reading, camping, spending time with her horses and dogs Zina and Buddy. Amy also enjoyed time with her nieces and nephews. She spent time babysitting for anyone in need and shopping with Brandon, Cameron and Jaydon.
Amy is survived by her husband, Dylan Dahl; her Fur Babies, Zina and Buddy; her mom, Ann and stepdad, Dan Keehr; several siblings, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Amy was preceded in death by her dad, James Jacobson; mother-in-law, Gertrude Dahl, father-in-law, Harvey Dahl; and Grandma Carrol Liebersbach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.