Ambrose Janski, 96-year-old resident of Buckman, MN, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Center. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, December 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. A visitation was held on Monday, December 30 from 4-8 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the Church in Buckman. Ambrose Janski was born on March 11, 1923 in Pierz, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Anna Marie (Bednar) Janski. He grew up in Buckman Township where he attended Country school. He was inducted into the United States Army on November 8, 1948 at the Morrison County Courthouse. He served active duty from October 13, 1950 until his honorable discharge on November 9, 1951. During his time in the military, he served as an Army Medic. He returned to Buckman and was united in marriage to Louise Helen Kurowski on June 1, 1953 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. The couple made their home three miles east of Buckman, where they farmed for many years. Louise died on March 14, 2011. Ambrose continued living in Buckman where he was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed going to the Catholic Aide Convention and traveling, especially their trips to Texas and the state of Washington. Ambrose liked visiting with friends at the Pierz Senior Center. Cherishing his memory are his children, Lawrence (Judy) Janski of Woodbury, MN, Susan (Wayne) Schmidtbauer of Henderson, MN, Katherine Miller of Mesquite, TX, Kathleen (William) Schuett of Little Falls, MN, Theresa (Terry Lynch) Tillmann of Elk River, Donald Janski of Buckman, MN, James Janski of Buckman, MN; siblings, Joachim (Ellen) Janski of Sauk Rapids, Frieda Bernard of Minneapolis; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise Janski in 2011; siblings, Lawrence Janski, Clem Janski, Armella Prokott, Odilia Kustermen, Irene Koll and an infant brother; grandsons, George Miller Jr. and Joshua Miller. The arrangements for Ambrose are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.
