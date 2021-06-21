On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Alvin Voges passed away at age of 92. Al was born on January 26, 1929 in Long Prairie, MN. Al married Rosamund Karsten on September 10, 1949. They were married for 71 years and raised two children, Donald and Sharon. Al was raised on a farm near Long Prairie. Al’s father passed away when Al was very young. He started working at a Long Prairie butcher shop at the age of 15 to help support his family. In 1953, Al started work for Peters Meat Products and move his young family to Sauk Rapids, MN. In 1971, he started work for Hancock/Nelson and remained with them until retiring in 1989. Al loved fishing, hunting, travel, playing cards, Twins baseball and spending time with family and friends. Weekends were spent fishing on Mille Lacs lake for walleye. After Al and Rose moved to Randall, they spent many enjoyable days fishing for sunfish on Crow Wing River. Al and Rose spent 32 years wintering in Texas. Al is preceded in death by father Theodore; mother Margaret Griep; brothers Romain, Lavern (Janette), Robert (Lillian); and sister Lorraine Pepin (Emil). Al is survived by wife Rosamund (Karsten); son Donald and wife Susan; daughter Sharon; grandson Cory Voges and three granddaughters Melissa Zarabi, Kristin Westbrook (Scott), Amy Brown (Sean); four great-grandsons and one soon to be born great-granddaughter. Al has many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at St. James Church in Randall on August 14th at 11 a.m.
