On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Alvin Voges passed away at the age of 92. Memorial services will be held at St. James Church in Randall on August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. Al was born on January 26, 1929 in Long Prairie, MN. Al married Rosamund Karsten on September 10, 1949. They were married for 71 years and raised two children, Donald and Sharon. Al was raised on a farm near Long Prairie. Al’s father passed away when Al was very young. He started working at a Long Prairie butcher shop at the age of 15 to help support his family. In 1953, Al started work for Peters Meat Products and moved his young family to Sauk Rapids, MN. In 1971, he started work for Hancock/Nelson and remained with them until retiring in 1989. Al loved fishing, hunting, travel, playing cards, Twins baseball and spending time with family and friends. Weekends were spent fishing on Mille Lacs lake for walleye. After Al and Rose moved to Randall, they spent many enjoyable days fishing for sunfish on Crow Wing River. Al and Rose spent 32 years wintering in Texas. Al is preceded in death by father, Theodore; mother, Margaret Griep; brothers, Romain, Lavern (Janette), Robert (Lillian); and sister, Lorraine Pepin (Emil). Al is survived by wife, Rosamund (Karsten); son, Donald and wife Susan; daughter, Sharon; grandson, Cory Voges and three granddaughters, Melissa Zarabi, Kristin Westbrook (Scott), Amy Brown (Sean); four great-grandsons and one soon to be born great-granddaughter. Al has many loving nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.