Alvin Stumvoll, age 100 of Sauk Rapids, passed away January 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family of natural causes.
Funeral Services held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek with Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt as officiant and burial held in the parish cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home and continued from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Prayer service held Friday evening at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Alvin Ross Stumvoll was born September 18, 1921 in Becker, Minnesota to Louis and Mary (Cox) Stumvoll. He grew up near Gilman and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School, class of 1939. He married Rosalene Keske on July 6, 1945 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dixville and the couple celebrated 76-1/2 years of marriage together. Alvin worked for Bell Aircraft in New York building airplanes during WW II. The couple lived and dairy farmed near Popple Creek all of their life. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and gardening. Mostly, Alvin enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalene of Sauk Rapids; children, Alvin E. of Sauk Rapids, Gwendolyn Berg of Royalton, Marlys (Dennis Bodine) Packert of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jennell, David, Naomi and Jamie Stumvoll, Vicki (Doug) Stich, Richard Berg II, Justin (Elizabeth) Packert, Kirsten (Daniel) Lodermeier; great grandchildren, Lainey Priglmeier, Terrace (Manjack Tong II) Karls, Tiffany (Dan Ziwicki) Karls, Magnalina (Tyler Nies) Karls, Michael and Alexander Lodermeier, James (Brooke), McKaela, and Annabella Packert, Layla Thompson, Katelynn Capko; great-great grandchildren, Hunter Karls and Scarlett Bixby; sisters, Ernestine LeMaster, ILL, Donna Jamieson, Bloomington and sister-in-law, Judy Stumvoll of Gilman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Louis, Rodney and Duane and sisters, Arzella Schaapveld, Alice Wakeman and Adeline Thorsten.
Pallbearers: Justin Packert, James Packert, Richard Berg II, Doug Stich, Daniel Lodermeier and Mark Priglmeier.
