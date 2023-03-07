Alvin "Pretzel" Sobania, 79-year-old resident of Flensburg, MN, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation held from 4-7 P.M. on Friday and from 10-11 A.M. on Saturday all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. Military rites performed by the Flensburg American Legion Post 136. Caring for Pretzel and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Alvin was born on August 31, 1943 to the late Roman and Marion (Super) Sobania in St. Cloud, MN and grew up in Opole, MN. He moved to Flensburg, MN with his family when he was two years old. Alvin grew up on the family farm with one brother and three sisters. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1963. Shortly after that, he joined the U.S. Army where he spent time in Missouri and then on to Hawaii for six months. Alvin served a year as a Reconnaissance Scout in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged in January of 1971.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Volunteer Fire Department, Flensburg American Legion Post #136, Randall VFW Post 9073 and Morrison County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12.
A short time later, Alvin met his bride-to-be Patricia Poser and the couple was united in marriage on May 30, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. After their marriage, the couple lived in Minneapolis, MN for eight years before moving back to his family farm in Flensburg. Alvin loved his chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and his beef cattle. He enjoyed fishing, gardening (especially his Holly Hocks), picking mushrooms and watching Minnesota Sports on TV.
Alvin will be greatly missed by his wife, Patricia Sobania of Flensburg, MN; daughters, Pamela (Thomas) Voigt of Clear Lake, MN and Debra (Samuel) Seifert of Becker, MN; grandchildren, Nathan, Heidi, Claire and Travis Voigt and Roman, Evelyn and Elijah Seifert; brother, David (Valerie) Sobania of Swanville, MN; sisters, Elizabeth (Marcel) Frank of Becker, MN and Louise (Michael) Frank of Flensburg, MN.
He was preceded in death by parents, Roman and Marion Sobania and sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Lawrence O'Hotto.
