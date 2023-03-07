Alvin "Pretzel" Sobania, 79-year-old resident of Flensburg, MN, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation held from 4-7 P.M. on Friday and from 10-11 A.M. on Saturday all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. Military rites performed by the Flensburg American Legion Post 136. Caring for Pretzel and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.

