Alvin E. Marshik, 90-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Tuesday and from 10-11 A.M. on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Knights of Columbus Office of the Dead prayers will be at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday evening at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Caring for Alvin and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Alvin was born on April 28, 1931 in Little Falls, MN to the late Herman and Dora (Boisvert) Marshik. He grew up in the Hillman area and attended Country School at Hillman School District #147. Alvin was united in marriage to Margaret Duscher on November 12, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. He farmed dairy cows south of Buckman, MN until 1994 when he retired. Alvin also did carpentry work and in his retirement years he worked at R. Janson’s Liquid Manure Rental. He was an avid card player and enjoyed making small wood crafts. Alvin also kept himself active by taking walks, delivering meals on wheels, watching the Minnesota Twins and assisting his son on the farm. Alvin and Margaret raised seven children, which brought many grandchildren into their family, and he loved entertaining them all and having them over to visit. He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, Knights of Columbus, Farmers Union Board and the Buckman Bus Committee. Alvin was also a very dedicated Catholic with a deep faith in the Lord. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Alvin is survived by wife, Margaret Marshik of Pierz, MN; children, Thomas Marshik of Lusk, WY, James (Mary Ann) Marshik of Arden Hills, MN, Jane (Harvey) Gross of St. Louis Park, MN, Karen (John) Boser of Little Falls, MN, Lois (Tom) Nordlund of Rice, MN, Mary (Robert) Loscheider of Sartell, MN and Glen (Kathy) Marhsik of Little Falls, MN; sisters, Jeanette Janson of Buckman, MN, Elaine Feichtinger of Willmar, MN and Betty Jane Marciniak of Coon Rapids, MN; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Marshik and 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Dora Marshik; brother, Donald Marshik; daughter-in-law, Diane Marshik; brothers-in-law, Reine Janson, Bob Feichtinger and Bernie Marciniak; and niece, Mary Tucker.
