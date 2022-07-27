Alvin "Butch" P. Janorschke, Jr., 76-year-old resident of Mora, MN, passed away peacefully while holding his mother's hand Saturday, July 23, 2022 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN due to after-effects of COVID-19.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial will be held in the St. Michael's Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. A visitation will be from 10-11 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Caring for Alvin and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Butch was born on May 9, 1946 in Little Falls, MN to Rose (Geschwill) and the late Alvin Janorschke. He farmed all of his life on three different farms, two in the Pierz area and one in the Mora area. He also enjoyed the dairy operation and took great pride in his cows as well as planting and harvesting crops. Butch was a keen marksman when it came to hunting and usually only needed one bullet! He was very mechanically inclined and could fix almost anything, and he shared his talents with his sons. Butch was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Butch is survived by his children, Amy (Ed) Krutel of Glendale, AZ, Mitch (Sue) Janorschke of Clear Lake, MN, Erin Christman of St. Cloud, MN, Matt (Jessica) Janorschke of Mora, MN and Joseph Janorschke of Mora, MN; special friend, Megan Popp of Mora, MN; mother, Rose Janorschke of Pierz, MN; siblings, Cheryl, Janice, Bob, Celeste, Diane, Marise, Annette, Joan, David and Christi.
He was preceded in death by father, Alvin P. Janorschke Sr.; nieces and nephews, Sheldon Novak, Amber Novak, Mitchell Strempke, Collin Strempke, Skylar Zalasin, Jared Hoheisel and Linda Czech.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.