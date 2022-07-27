Alvin "Butch" P. Janorschke, Jr., 76-year-old resident of Mora, MN, passed away peacefully while holding his mother's hand Saturday, July 23, 2022 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN due to after-effects of COVID-19.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial will be held in the St. Michael's Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. A visitation will be from 10-11 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Caring for Alvin and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.