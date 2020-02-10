Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Alma A. Popp, age 87 of Rice who died Sunday, February 9 at Country Manor Campus in Sartell surrounded by her family. Rev. Kenneth Popp and Rev. Thomas Becker will concelebrate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Rice and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday. Christian Women will pray at 5 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangement have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Alma was born January 5, 1933 to Edward and Theresa (Jansky) Burggraff. She married Robert Popp on June 16, 1953 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. She was a homemaker and lived in the Rice area most of her life. Alma was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was involved with the Christian Women. She enjoyed babysitting, BINGO, playing cards, solitaire on her tablet, fishing, crossword puzzles and cooking. Alma was loving, caring, funny, faithful and was so proud of her family! Survivors include her children, Ronald (Lori Wostrel), Tom, Arnie (Renee), Randy (Sharon), and Linda (James) Poirier all of Rice; brother, Edward (Alice) Burggraff of Little Falls; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on May 26, 2017; brothers, Ralph, Ernie, Arnold and Ray Burggraff; sisters, Lorraine Schlichting, Rita Mugg and Elaine Gall. Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
Alma Ann Popp
To send flowers to the family of Alma Popp, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
130 First Avenue NE
Rice, MN 56367
130 First Avenue NE
Rice, MN 56367
Guaranteed delivery before Alma's Visitation begins.
Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
130 First Avenue NE
Rice, MN 56367
130 First Avenue NE
Rice, MN 56367
Guaranteed delivery before Alma's Visitation begins.
Feb 12
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
130 First Avenue NE
Rice, MN 56367
130 First Avenue NE
Rice, MN 56367
Guaranteed delivery before Alma's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.