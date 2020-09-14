Allen Edward Kruzel passed away at his home in Maple Grove, MN, on September 6, 2020 at the age of 50. He was born on December 12, 1969 to Allen J. Kruzel and Blanche E. Evridge. Allen was loved by everyone who knew him for his sense of humor. It was impossible not to laugh when he was around. He loved to cook and made his famous haluski for family gatherings. He also loved music and singing. Peaches, Seven Bridges Road, and Don Williams will never be the same without him. He also enjoyed playing and coaching youth baseball. He and his slow curveball played town team ball in Swanville and Sobieski for many years. Allen took pride in his work as an electrician, leaving behind many perfectly aligned conduit runs. However, he took the most pride in his children. Allen had four children (Zachary, Katlin, Tren, and Colten) during his marriages to Tracy (Jackson) Hannah and Janal (Perlinger) Kruzel. They spent many hours playing baseball, football, ping pong and basketball. He loved them deeply. Allen was preceded in death by his grandparents Damasius and Leona (Thieschafer) Kruzel and Neil and Betty (Tidball) Evridge, his uncle Steven Kruzel, his son Zachary Kruzel, and his nephew Joshua Braaten. He is survived by his parents Allen (Debora) Kruzel and Blanche Evridge; sisters Carol (Bryan) Kruzel and Kelly (Steve) Kruzel; step-brother David (Theresa) Wood; his children Katlin Kruzel, Tren (Kristen) Dinius and Colten Kruzel; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be planned in the Swanville area at a later date.
