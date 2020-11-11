Alice Leone Schubert passed away at 100 years of age on November 9, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church of Belle Prairie in Little Falls. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls. Alice was born to Joseph and Rose (Waninger) Schubert in Morrison County on September 15, 1920. Alice was a business college graduate and she worked as a legal secretary for Fred Miller, a US Senator in Little Falls. Miller passed away and his associate Robert Phillips took over. Phillips was drafted into WWII. At this time, Alice too joined the war effort and went to work for the US Government. She worked under Colonel Raymond Rossberg (First Commander of Camp Ripley) in the Finance and Accounting Division at Camp Ripley. Alice was responsible for training of in coming officers. Alice retired in Little Falls and spent the winter months in Arizona and Florida. She was the Founder of the Toast Mistress Club in Little Falls. She enjoyed reading and traveling. Alice kept track of many friends and families with newspaper clippings and photos. This led to her extensive research of the Schubert family tree. Alice is survived by her brother, Joe Schubert of Little Falls and nephew, John Flemming of San Diego, CA. Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose Schubert; and sister, Rose Flemming.
