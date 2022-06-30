Alice Johnson, 79-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on May 24, 2022, in Onamia, MN.
Celebration of Life Service held on July 2, 2022, at Father Hennepin State Park from 2-5 PM, with service from 2:30-3 PM. Appetizers and desserts provided.
Alice was born on April 27, 1943, in Onamia, MN to Clara and Ray Wolf. On September 23, 1961, she was united in marriage to Ron Johnson, a loving marriage of 61 years.
A loving wife and mother, Alice loved her grandchildren, bird watching, flowers, watching deer, listening to music (she was great at Name That Tune), taking care of her home and taking care of her family. She enjoyed card parties (500), time with friends attending Vikings games, going out to dinner, dancing, canning, baking, cooking, was very organized, loved a clean home, loved lobster, and loved her dog Cindy (may she rest in peace) and Archie, their black lab, who misses her now. She was always willing to help those in need especially when they were ill.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie; her children, Laurie (Joe) of Ham Lake, MN, Andy (Lisa) of Acworth, GA and Dennis of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Ashley, Melissa, Emily, Ryan, Nathan and Maddi; great-granddaughter, Elliott Josephine; and sister, Bernice Wolf.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Marcella and Rita and two infant brothers.
