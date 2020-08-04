Alfred Hoskins, age 83, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on April 17, 2020 A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 15 at the family cabin. Please respect social distancing and wear mask when attending the service. If you need directions to the home, please call Melinda at 763-479-9169 please visit the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service website for the full obituary www.emblombrennyfuneral.com The arrangements for Alfred are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN. 320-632-4393.

