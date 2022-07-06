Alfred "Al" Loscheider, 94-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away on July 2, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, July 11 at 10:30 AM at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding with Father Jose Chettuur officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to the hour of service at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pierz. Lunch will be served at Frosty's in Pierz.
Al was born on April 4, 1928, in Buckman Township, MN to the late Mathew and Catherine (Ubel) Loscheider. He grew up in Buckman Township where he attended country school. He was united in marriage to Mary Jo Gottwalt on September 4, 1950 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home 12 miles north of Pierz on a large dairy farm and raised chickens for Jack Frost.
After leaving the farm, Al spent many years doing carpentry work and was instrumental in helping build Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. He was an active member in the parish, serving as a Knights of Columbus member, Holy Name member and the parish handyman. He enjoyed traveling especially to Alaska, Northwest Territories, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and all over the US.
Al enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes and wood working and treasured his time spent with his children and grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Al is survived by his children, Marilyn Powers of Plymouth, Ruth Ann Low of Grand Rapids, MI, Mike (Terri) of Waconia, Robert (Mary) of Sartell; siblings, Richard (Susan) Loscheider of New Brighton, Helen (Joe) Kroell of Royalton; brothers and sisters in law, Louis (Eileen) Gottwalt of Shoreview, Virginia Haines of Hudson, WI, Margaret Murphy of St. Cloud, Lynn (Richard) Sakry of Rice, Kathleen (Gerald) Weiss of San Antonio, TX, Lorene Loscheider, Bernice Loscheider, Mikki Gottwalt; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Al.
