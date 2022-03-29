Mass of Christian Burial held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen with Rev. Ronald Weyrens as officiant for Alfred "Al" B. Sobiech, age 85, who passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Arbor Lane Memory Care in Burnsville. Burial in the parish cemetery. Visitation held one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Al was born August 31, 1936 in Swan River Township, Morrison County to Peter and Theresia (Wochnick) Sobiech. He was raised in Sobieski and raised his family in St. Stephen. Al married Isabelle Neis on September 2, 1967 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Al worked as a machinist at DCI, retiring in 1999. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Bishop Trobec Council #5276, Boilermakers Union #647, and Crosier Apostolate. Al enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the cabin at Big Swan Lake, gardening, canning, fish fry's, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter. He was a hard-worker and a devoted husband and father.
Survivors include his wife, Isabelle of Burnsville; daughter, Cheryl Sobiech of Burnsville; and granddaughter, Sarah Rauf.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents and son, Curt.
