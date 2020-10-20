Alexander “Butch” Jerome Smude, 92, of Pine Center, passed away October 18, 2020 at the Pierz Villa surrounded by his family. He was born December 12, 1927 to Vincent and Agnes Smude in a small house in Hillman; he was one of ten children. Life on the home farm was tough. At 17, he joined the service, became a Deputy, and worked for the Burlington Northern Tie plant for 37 years. He met and married Alice Tretter on April 15, 1947, together they had 10 children who blessed them with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He had a stern hand with his children and worked them hard on the farm, as the years passed, and he became a grandfather he softened a bit. He was never great at showing he cared for the ones around him, if he loved you, he simply put you to work to keep you close by his side. Farming was his greatest joy in life, working long days year-round, making deals and chewing the ear of anyone he came in contact with. He also enjoyed bowling, auctions, sales at the livestock exchange and above all dancing with his late wife Alice. Anyone that knew Butch can still see him dawning a well-worn Seed Company cap, rubber overshoes and a tattered flannel shirt sitting on an old tractor kicking up dust. Butch is survived by his children Shirley (Oliver) Hanson, Gary (Deb) Smude, Mike Smude (Diane), Randy (Deb) Smude, Alex Jr. (Anne) Smude, Terry (Twila) Smude, Patricia (Danny) Watson and Bill Smude (Christi); brother Larry (Barb) Smude; sister Caroline Veith; sisters-in-law, Florence and Deb Smude and many beloved grand, great-grand, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Alice “Tretter” Smude; son Duane; daughter Pamela Smude; parents Vincent and Agnes Smude; sisters Celia Pulak, Helen Veith Margaret Weiss and Angie Bieganek; brothers Herman, August and Peter Smude. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd, MN from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Deacon Roger Marks officiating at the funeral home. An hour visitation prior to services on Friday and a graveside service to be held after at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hillman. Nelson – Doran Funeral Home 218.829.4755 www.nelson-doran.com
