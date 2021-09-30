Alecia K. McCall, 42-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
Funeral service held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Living Hope Assembly of God Church in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 10-11 A.M. on Thursday at the Church. Caring for Alecia and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Alecia Blom was born on September 28, 1978 in Staples, MN to John and Mary (Carkhuff) Blom. She was united in marriage to James McCall on May 21, 1998. Alecia graduated from Staples-Motley High School in 1997. She enjoyed camping, going to the lake, collecting Dreamsicles, spending time with family and friends, traveling to California and reading Frank Weber books.
Alecia is survived by her loving parents, John and Mary Blom; sons, Brandon (Jessi Sexton) McCall and Zachary McCall; daughters, Sadie and Emily McCall; brothers, Johnny (Denise) Blom, Keith (Melissa) Blom; sister, Kimberly (Matthew) Hokenson and their families; special friends, Shannon (Christensen) Badger, Amanda Kirsling and Sara Born, along with childhood friend, Jill Katterhagen. Also survived by very special friends Omar Whittmore and Dora and Maya Brown from San Jose, CA and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many, many cousins.
Alecia is preceded in death by her husband, James McCall; grandparents, Art and Lillian Blom and Ray and Leona Carkhuff; godfather and uncle, Mike Carkhuff; uncles, Roger Carkhuff, Fr. Tom Carkhuff, Tony Nanik, Jim Blom and Louie Blom; cousins, Ryan Carkhuff and Jamie Perius.
