Alderic Doree

Alderic J. Doree, age 88, of Motley, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Cloud Hospital.
Celebration of life held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 4-6:00 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Interment at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
Alderic was born to William and Albertina in 1934. He was very proud to have served his country, retiring from the United States Navy. He spent his career as an electronic engineer. Alderic had many hobbies, including being a HAM radio operator, high altitude ballooning, camping with family, and any activity that allowed him to be outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley; children, Mark (Jenny), Dan (Jody) and Kurt (Michelle); seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Caroline (Ronnie); and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Shaun, Scott, and Stephen.
Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
