Alcuin "Bumpy" Faust, 85-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Meadow Ponds Assisted Living in Pierz.
A Mass of Christian Burial was 11:00 AM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial was in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Caring for Bumpy and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Alcuin "Bumpy" Faust was born on March 17, 1937 in Pierz, MN to the late Hubert and Bernadine (Tembreull) Faust, Sr. He graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School. Alcuin was a successful career farmer and retired as such. Bumpy was a devoted citizen of the community of Pierz and the parish of St. Joseph. He was an outstanding Catholic Christian. He was generous with his time and money, donating land to the Morrison County Sportsman Club, supporting the Knights of Columbus, Holy Trinity School, cancer research and a multitude of other local and worldwide charities. Bumpy was a great joke-teller with an excellent sense of humor (if you could understand him).
Bumpy is survived by his brother, Gilbert Faust; sisters, Monica Kelzenberg (Faust), Eileen Radziej (Faust) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lea Burggraff (Jim); brothers, Maurice Faust and Hubert "Bert" Faust.
