Alcuin "Bumpy" Faust, 85-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Meadow Ponds Assisted Living in Pierz.

A Mass of Christian Burial was 11:00 AM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial was in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Caring for Bumpy and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.

