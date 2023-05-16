Alcuin Toenies, 97, former resident of Royalton, MN died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday, May 23 at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

