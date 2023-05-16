Alcuin Toenies, 97, former resident of Royalton, MN died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday, May 23 at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.
Alcuin John Toenies was born on March 31, 1926 in Freeport, MN to the late Henry and Anna (Willenbring) Toenies. He grew up on the family farm in New Munich and attended school in Freeport and New Munich until the 9th grade. He was drafted into the United States Army on April 10, 1945. He served in Okinawa until December 1946. He married the love of his life, Martha Brickweg, on July 9, 1951 at St. Boniface Church in Melrose, MN. They moved to St. Louis Park, working together until 1954 when Al began a new profession as a Standard Oil agent in Royalton, MN. Al and Marte lived happily together in Royalton for over 70 years until Marte's passing on April 6, 2021.
Al was an active member of the Royalton American Legion, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Sportsman's and Lions Club and the Royalton baseball organization. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for 25 years. Al was very dedicated to his work and to the organizations in which he participated.
Al and Marte enjoyed traveling, fishing, agate hunting and developing longtime friendships with all the wonderful people in Royalton.
Al was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend and will be dearly missed by those who knew him and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters-in-law, Phyllis Toenies, Jen Toenies; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close neighbors and friends from Royalton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha "Marte" Toenies; brothers, Celestine Toenies, Eugene Toenies, Edmund Toenies, Richard Toenies and Harold Toenies; sisters, Marie Rau and LouAnn Kemper.
A heartfelt thank you to Bridgeway Estates, Little Falls Care Center, Horizon Health and Hospice for their loving care for Al.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Al.
