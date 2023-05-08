Albert Mahling, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 15 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the following: Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, 15550 Highway #115, Little Falls, MN 56345 or CHI Hospice, 815 2nd Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

