Al M. Brodeson, age 60 of Little Falls, MN, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2021, at his home. Al Mark Brodeson was born to Jon and Ann (Stevenson) Brodeson on September 14, 1960, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1978 and went on to be a painter for most of his career. When he wasn’t working, Al was spending time in nature hunting or fishing. He enjoyed woodworking and would often build fish houses, tree stands, or remodel his home. Al also enjoyed Nascar, his favorite drivers being Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sr., watching the Minnesota Vikings, listening to oldies, and sitting around a good bonfire. In his life, Al was proud of being a dad and a grandpa. He will be missed by all who knew him. Al is survived by his mother, Ann; children, AJ (Ashley Seelen) Brodeson of Little Falls and MaryAnn (Eric Vanscoik) Brodeson of Little Falls; four grandchildren; sister, Chris (Duane) Remer of Princeton; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Jon.
