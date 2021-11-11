Agnes P. Medek, 100-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 A.M. on Wednesday at the Church in Pierz, MN. Caring for Agnes and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Agnes was born on November 12, 1920 in Buckman Township, Morrison County to the late Frank and Theresa (Kolenberger) Gangl. She was united in marriage to Anthony Medek on June 14, 1941 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Together Agnes and Anthony farmed east of Pierz, MN for many years. After Anthony passed away in 2000, she moved off the farm and into the city of Pierz, MN. In her free time, she enjoyed making quilts, playing cards and bingo. Agnes was a very devout Catholic that had a deep faith in the Lord and her church. She was a lifetime member of the Christian Mothers and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Her family was the love and joy of her life, and she truly enjoyed every moment they spent together. After Agnes left her home at age 97, she became a resident at the Pierz Villa where she resided up until her death. Agnes was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Agnes is survived by children, Robert (Ann) Medek of Wyoming, MN and Betty (Kenneth) Kapsner of New Brighton, MN; sister-in-law, Maryann Gangl of Royalton, MN; grandchildren, Christine (Kenny) Churches, Marie (Jason) Brenden and Bill Medek and seven great-grandchildren.
Agnes was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Theresa Gangl; husband, Anthony Medek; grandsons, Tom and Brian Medek and many brothers and sisters.
