Agnes M. Van Hale-Weitgenant, 92-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta, MN.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 12:00PM, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the Shelley Funeral Chapel prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Graham United Methodist Cemetery in Rice, MN. Caring for Agnes and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Agnes Deppa was born on August 17, 1929, on a farm near Mayhew Lake, MN, to the late Louis and Agnes Deppa. Agnes was united in marriage to Delbert Van Hale. She later remarried to Glen Weitgenant. Agnes lived for her family and for spending time with them. She enjoyed the lake, traveling, and going to her grandchildren's activities. She loved animals, especially her "Grand-Pups." Agnes was an excellent seamstress; creating clothes for her children, gowns for granddaughters, and baptismal gowns for great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandma, and will be missed by all who loved her.
Agnes is survived by her son, Dave Van Hale; daughters, Mary Jo (Dick) Pfannenstein, Gloria (Wayne) Hoffman, Diane (Jack) Edelbrock, Cheryl (Gary) Christen, Barb (Jeff) Thiessen, and Lynn (Kent) Meschke; grandchildren, Ryan, Rhiana, Eric, Jesse, Kyle, Ashley, Danielle, Emily, Dustin, Hannah, Tanya, and Katie; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Delbert Van Hale; second husband, Glen Weitgenant; her parents, Louis and Agnes; brothers, Lewis and Raymond; and three infant sisters.
The family would like to thank the Centra Care Home Health Nurses, and the Quiet Oaks Hospice team for their excellent care for Agnes.
