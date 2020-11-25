Adrian Schneider was born on March 3, 1935, the son of Stanley and Violet (Maness) Schneider of Flensburg, Minnesota. Adrian was the big brother to ten siblings that would enter the world after him. He completed his schooling at Swanville High School and then worked for a short time period, prior to making the life changing decision to join the United States Navy. Adrian would spend the next four years in the Navy and then enlist in the Air Force where he would spend the next 22 years serving his country all around the world. While in the Navy, Adrian was home on leave and met Mary Moeglein at the Falls Ballroom. The two would court and write letters back and forth for the next few months and were united in marriage on May 20, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. The union was blessed with four children, Anthony, Janice, Ann Marie and Christine. The family would move wherever Adrian was stationed in the military. They spent most years in the Midwest, but one tour required them to move to Japan for 18 months. After finishing his career in the Air Force, Adrian was hired by a medical device company called Physio Control in Schaumburg, Illinois and then transferred to the Redmond, Washington location until his retirement at age 60. When Adrian retired, he and Mary moved back home to Little Falls. Adrian was so excited to be back in the area where he grew up and settle into retirement. Adrian always was the man who could build or fix anything, and even after retirement he continued to tinker. He and Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Adrian was always the jokester! Pranking and teasing was his love language. He was a very creative person sharing this with his family through his landscape paintings and his Bell and Howell Heath kits. He could be found daily at 10 a.m. in the living room watching his daily dose of the Price is Right and enjoying social time at the Westside Bar or VFW with friends and family. Adrian used his strong relationship with God and his faith, to fight and Beat Cancer!! This strong faith made it so Adrian could enjoy over 59 years of marriage with Mary, and watch his children and grandchildren become his greatest blessings. At the age of 85, Adrian was welcomed into God’s arms on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Region’s hospital in St. Paul after a battle with a recent illness. Adrian is survived by his loving wife Mary; children, Anthony (Gillian) Schneider, Janice (John) Hammer, Ann Marie (Thomas) Gach, and Christine (Corey) Oordt; eight grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerome (Janet) Schneider, Joyce Karnowski, Judy (Arnie) Rudenick, Dianne Broughton, Karen (David) Van Heel, Stanley Schneider Jr., Doreen (Greg) Mackedanz. Adrian was greeted in heaven by his parents, Stanley and Violet Schneider; siblings, Mary Haselkamp, Charles “Chuckie” Schneider and Dennis Schneider.
