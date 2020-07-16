Adrian R. Sowada, 84-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Chateau Waters Assisted Living in Sartell, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. The family would like to reserve the first hour Thursday evening, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., for senior guests as well as those who are disabled or have underlying health concerns. There will also be a visitation one hour before mass, from 1-2 p.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. MDH Guidelines limiting capacities and requiring social distancing, will be followed. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Adrian had a long and distinguished career in the teaching field, that extended over 37 years. Beginning with eight years at country school, District number 25 (1191), then as a teacher and principal in Rice, MN. Adrian rounded out his life long career with 28 years at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls, MN. Adrian had many passions that included spending time with his grandchildren, working with his local township, hunting, fishing, woodworking, playing cards, etc. But none were as deeply and widely rooted, as his love for music! Adrian began playing music early in life. His passion started while yet in high school, playing in a polka band. This love continued on for over 60+ years; playing with the likes of: Dave Willie Orchestra, The Polka Beats, Country Polkateers, Deutschmeisters, LaVerne and the Starlites, and many more. Adrian touched many people in his almost 85 years of life. His infectious laugh, his ability and skill to tell a great joke and his practical joking nature, will be greatly missed... by all. Adrian is survived by wife, Joann Sowada of Little Falls, MN; son, Keith (Mary Ellen) Sowada of Rice, MN; siblings, Marlene (Dr. John) Mulrooney of Winona, MN, Ramona Sowada of Addison, IL, RoseAnn (David) Munsch of Poway, CA, Lenore (Michael) Leigh of Green Valley, AZ, Dennis (Janice) Sowada of Rice, MN and Terese (Richard) Athman of Hamilton, MT; grandchildren, Cole and Elka Sowada. Adrian was preceded in death by parents, Alphonse and Monica Sowada and brother, Bishop Alphonse Sowada O.S.C.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.