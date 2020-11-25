Adeline Weber, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away November 19, 2020, at her residence in Little Falls, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Adeline Marjorie Brokke was born on December 8, 1924 in Grand Forks, ND to the late Samuel and Thelma (Hovet) Brokke. She was united in marriage to Reuben Weber on November 20, 1948 in Grand Forks. They moved to Little Falls, MN in 1951 and Adeline worked at several retail stores in the area over the years. They purchased a cabin on Lake Alexander and spent much of their free time there, with Reuben fishing and Adeline entertaining and taking care of family and friends who stayed with them. Adeline was known for her pan of Caramel Rolls that she rolled out when “the boys” arrived. She would can and stock vegetables, jams and jellies. Growing up in the depression and during WWII taught Adeline to be frugal and to work hard, and not to take anything for granted. She was strong in her faith and valued family, making sure to reach out to distant relatives as well. Adeline and Reuben would spend their winters in Palm Springs, CA, and taking walks in Joshua Trees National Park nearby was a favorite pastime. Adeline will be dearly missed by her sons, William (Bernita) Weber of Hastings, MN and Robert (Lois) Weber of Leroy, MN; grandchildren, Christine Weber and Ryan Weber; and great-grandson, Jackson Dimmick. Adeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reuben; son, Clifford; and brothers, John and Norman Brokke.
