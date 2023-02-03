Adeline M. Gunther, 92-year-old resident of Pierz, MN passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her home in Pierz, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. Visitation held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Caring for Adeline and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Adeline Margaret Hoheisel was born on July 30, 1930 to the late Leonard and Regina (Bahns) Hoheisel. She grew up on the family farm and later was united in marriage to William Gunther on November 23, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Adeline worked on the family farm side by side with her husband, Bill while raising their five children. After the children were grown, she went to work at the Pierz Villa and cooked for many weddings at the Pierz Funhouse. Adeline was a very hard worker all her life.
She enjoyed gardening and canning. Adeline loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. She will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jim (Linda) Gunther, Clyde Gunther, Michelle Fussy and special friend Keith, Carla (Robert) Engelmeyer; sisters, Mary Lucking and Shirley Posterick; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Adeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Gunther; daughter, Joyce Gunther; son-in-law, Greg Fussy; brothers, Cliff Hoheisel and Rod Hoheisel; sisters, Yvonne Pick and Jeanne Billmeyer.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.