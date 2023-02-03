Adeline M. Gunther, 92-year-old resident of Pierz, MN passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her home in Pierz, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. Visitation held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Caring for Adeline and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.