Adam W. Mortenson, 28-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at his residence.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with David Sperstad officiating. Burial will be at Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Friday and from 10 to 11 AM Saturday at Shelley Funeral Chapel. Caring for Adam and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Adam Wayne Mortenson was born on September 25, 1993 in St. Cloud, MN to Sandra Barthel and Richard Mortenson of Swanville, MN. He attended Swanville schools and graduated from Walter H. Maginnis High School in Red Wing, MN. Adam went on to work with our family owned tree service, then went on to Wells Concrete in Albany, Oleson's Tree Service, and B4K Tree Industries.
Adam had a passion for his family, especially his twin brother, Aaron, his son, Colton, and his nieces and nephews. He loved outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, hiking in the woods, and collecting agates. Adam loved music, loud trucks and cars, and climbing trees. He had a passion for animals, especially his dog Annie. Adam had a talent for fixing things and building things. He always found himself bringing back extra treasures he didn't need. Adam loved traveling with his brother, Aaron to see other states and their scenery. He loved being around children and his family, sharing his talents and teaching them new things. Adam had a heart of gold and would help anyone with anything. He had a sense of humor, always lighting up the room when he walked in with his silliness. Adam will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile and generous spirit.
His family will forever be thankful for the love he showed them and all of the beautiful memories, which they will cherish forever. Adam was a good man, but he was a broken man that battled with many struggles and was unable to cope anymore.
Adam is survived by his parents, Sandra Barthel and Richard Mortenson of Swanville; son, Colton John Mortenson (Kelsie Olson) of Upsala, MN; brother, Aaron Ray Mortenson of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Melissa Mortenson of Little Falls and Nicole Mortenson of Westminster, CO; nephews, Zaydin Devereaux and Bentlee Mortenson, both of Little Falls; nieces, Aleia Devereaux and Maia Miller, both of Little Falls; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Lorraine Barthel and Joy Ann Mortenson; great-grandma, Catherine "Peggy" Erickson; aunt, Jeanette Podraza; and cousin, Tina Podraza.
