Adam Joseph Karnowski

After a brief battle from complications of sudden onset type 1 diabetes, Adam passed away on January 4, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1994. Adam was an avid reader and was rarely seen without a book in his hand. Since the age of five, he couldn’t take a ride in the car without bringing a book along. If he was almost finished with one, he brought another along as a backup. Adam was a big movie buff. After viewing a movie he would write a review discussing the merits and flaws of it, in his opinion, and post to Facebook. Other interests included video games and drawing. He was a favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews. They could always count on him to play toys and games with them. Reading stories always included doing voices for all the characters. Adam had a strong moral character and centered his life around certain rules. If he felt strongly about something, he probably had a rule about it, like not allowing anyone to take an odd number of cheese slices from a package because then there will always be two slices left at the end of the package. And only a barbarian would eat a sandwich without two slices of cheese. He embraced being notoriously nerdy with a love of superheroes, anime, and all things Harry Potter. He re-read the entire HP series every year beginning on July 31st, Harry Potter’s birthday. He loved music, especially classic rock and the Beetles, but not country (except he thought Johnny Cash was cool). This delightfully quirky and fantastically funny young man will be sadly missed by his parents Brian and Bonnie Karnowski: sisters Candis Keehr (Jason) and Erin Karnowski; grandmother Hope Parsons; nieces Hailee Wise and Elly Keehr; nephews Sheldon Karnowski and Gabriel Keehr; and a whole host of life long friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Adolph (Toby) Karnowski, grandmother Betty Karnowski and grandfather Gilbert LeRoy Parsons. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at the St. Francis convent on January 18th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorials will be used to fund the Adam Karnowski Love of Literature Project, to purchase books for area public schools.
Adam Joseph Karnowski
To plant a tree in memory of Adam Karnowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.