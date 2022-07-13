Adam J. Gall, 36-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, at 11:30 A.M., with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Visitation held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Burial in the parish cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Adam and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Adam John Gall was born on December 17, 1985, to Leon and Sue (Poepping) Gall in Little Falls, MN. He attended and graduated from Pierz Schools. Adam was on the wrestling team in high school. He followed college sports very closely, especially during any team's playoff season. Adam loved taking care of his dad's dogs, playing fantasy football with friends, teasing his nieces and nephews, and spending time with friends. Family was very important to Adam, which he spent most of his time with them.
Adam is survived by his parents, Sue and Leon; sister, Carolyn (Mike) Andres; brothers, Chris (Mandy) and Alan (Bethany Berthiaume); nieces and nephews, Jake, Cole, Brenna, Carissa, Eden, and Alyssa; and grandmother, Mary Ann Poepping.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Christine Gall, and Raymond Poepping.
