Abigail “Abby” C. Snow, 25-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial took place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Abigail “Abby” Claire Snow was born on June 19, 1995 in Little Falls, MN to Kevin and Carol (Rekowski) Snow. She grew up in Little Falls where she attended school and graduated with the class of 2013. After graduation, Abby got her CNA certificate and worked at United Friends in Pierz. While she was attending St. Cloud Tech, she worked as a CNA at St. Otto’s Healthcare Center. Later on, she worked at Country Inn & Suites. Abigail was currently employed at the front desk of the AmericInn in Little Falls. Abigail had a passion for shopping and going to have a manicure and pedicure, hunting, swimming, four-wheeling, fishing, crafting and refurbishing furniture. She loved animals immensely! Abigail had a heart of gold and would have done anything for anybody when they needed her. She would always put others before herself. Abigail loved to be around children and share all her talents with them to make them happy, including cooking, artwork, playing around with makeup, hair and nails. Abigail’s wonderful personality and infectious laughter will be missed by many. Abigail is survived by her parents, Kevin and Carol Snow of Little Falls; grandmother, Shirley Snow; aunts and uncles, Linda Medina, DeWayne Snow, Cheri (Al) Valerius, Cindy (Don) Reznechek, Danny (Lisa) Rekowski, Connie (Mike) Skeie, Darryl (Vicki) Rekowski, Dale (Nita) Rekowski, Carla (Rick) Dickhausen; many cousins and friends. Abigail was preceded in death by her grandparents, James R. Snow and Edward and Geraldine Rekowski; uncles, Jim Rekowski, David Rekowski, Godfather-Ron Moore, Rudy Medina, Scottie Snow and aunt, Janet Snow.
