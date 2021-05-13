Abbygail “Abby” E. Nutz, 15-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN with Father Timothy Wenzel officiating. Burial will take place at St. James Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Abbygail Elizabeth Nutz was born on May 4, 2006 in St. Cloud, MN to William and Jessica (Plumski) Nutz. Abby was in the 9th grade at Little Falls Community High School. She enjoyed being at school with her friends and being goofy. Abby loved swimming and singing, moving fast in her wheelchair and when her brother Alex drove her places. She loved Star Wars, Legos, and teasing people. Abby loved life and lived it to the fullest. She is truly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Abby is survived by her parents, William, Jr. and Jessica Nutz; brothers, Alex Nutz and Travis Nutz; sister, Hannah Nutz; grandparents, Connie and Randall Bjerkness, Leo Plumski, Sandy Nelson, William Nutz, Sr; great-grandmothers, Alice Plumski and Margaret Carlson; many aunts, uncles cousins and friends. Abby was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Leo Plumski, Sr., Arnold Carlson, Leonard and Agnes Nelson, Audrey and Russ Nutz, Sr.; great-uncles, Russ Nutz, Kevin Roth and Scott Nouis; great-aunts, Bev Fosler and Gloria Roth.
