Antonio Randell Oatis, 31, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to eight years of probation after two felony convictions; one for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and one for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. The charges stemmed from separate incidents.
The drug conviction stems from an incident which occurred on March 5, 2020.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department saw a vehicle with a broken window traveling south on Fourth Street Southeast in Little Falls. A man later identified as Oatis — who had an active warrant out for his arrest — was known to occupy the van. The officer stopped the vehicle, in which Oatis was a passenger.
Oatis was immediately arrested and requested an opportunity to call and see if he could arrange for bail money.
Officers spoke to Oatis in the Morrison County Jail. He indicated the drugs and paraphernalia found inside the vehicle belonged to another occupant.
During a search of a bag found inside the vehicle which contained paraphernalia, the officer found two items with Oatis’ name written on them. He also found three cotton balls that tested positive for heroin.
Upon close inspection of a black sunglass case found inside the vehicle, which contained a blue glass pipe, a container with a straw, a lighter and a small baggie with a white substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine, an officer observed the words “Bubba OG” on the back side of it. The officer knew from prior contact that Oatis’ nickname is Bubba.
Oatis has a prior conviction from 2015 for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
The conviction of felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle stems from an incident which occurred on Oct. 7, 2020.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 27 when he observed a vehicle he knew to belong to Oatis. He was aware Oatis did not have a valid driver’s license.
The deputy turned around and, when he caught up to the suspect vehicle, activated his emergency lights. The vehicle continued driving east on Highway 27 and increased its speed. The deputy observed a lot of movement in the vehicle between the driver and passenger during the chase, before the vehicle abruptly pulled over and the driver’s door opened.
A male subject, identified as Oatis, got out of the vehicle and took off running on foot. The deputy got out of the vehicle and pursued Oatis on foot. Other law enforcement officers arrived on a scene and, after a perimeter was set up, a drone and K9 officer were used to track and locate Oatis hiding in a corn field.
Four total misdemeanor charges were dropped as part of separate plea agreements for the two felonies. Oatis received credit for 122 days of time served in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.