Antonio Randell Oatis, 31, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a March 5 incident, when an officer pulled over a vehicle suspected to be involved in a theft.
Oatis was allegedly present in the vehicle and had a warrant out for his arrest.
When advised he would be arrested, Oatis asked to call and seek bail funds, according to the criminal complaint. When all passengers were out of the vehicle, an officer on the scene allegedly observed a black sunglasses case which contained a blue glass pipe, a straw, a lighter and a small bag with a substance that field tested positive for .18 grams of methamphetamine.
A bag was also allegedly located that contained other paraphernalia, some items inside allegedly had Oatis’s name on them.
If convicted, Oatis faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.