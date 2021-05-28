Alex Michael Oatis, 21, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault and one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 22, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic situation occurring behind the Buckman Building in downtown Little Falls. When officers arrived, they found three females standing together, one of whom was crying. She told officers that her boyfriend, Oatis, had assaulted her.
Oatis was at the scene, as well, and was placed under arrest. During a search of his person subject to the arrest, an officer discovered a round, hard object in his pocket. The officer pulled out a hypodermic needle and two clear plastic bags containing an unknown white substance, which eventually field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the complaint said. The weighed approximately .78 grams, with packaging.
During a statement to law enforcement, the victim stated she was at Oatis’ residence when they got into a fight over a cigarette. She alleged that Oatis dumped window cleaner “all over her,” and that she just laid there as Oatis was calling her names because “she did not want to get hit anymore.” She told law enforcement that Oatis has been assaulting her on a daily basis, according to the complaint.
After she locked herself in a bathroom, Oatis allegedly kicked the door down and started to throw items at her. She ran outside, at which point she said Oatis chased her, punched her, pushed her down and spit on her.
The victim said that, while she was running, she saw some women standing outside of the Buckman Building, and that she called for help.
A witness told police that she and a friend were outside the Buckman Building eating a snack when a woman came up to them crying hysterically and stating, “I need help. I need a ride. I need help.”
Oatis’ criminal record shows that he has a prior conviction for fifth degree assault out of Kandiyohi County in 2020. He also had a prior adjudication of delinquency for domestic assault from 2018 in Morrison County.
If convicted, Oatis faces a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 for the domestic assault and up to five years and/or $10,000 for the possession charge.
