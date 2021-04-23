Randell Earl Oatis, 55, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, a felony warrant was issued for a person familiar with Oatis on April 6. On April 18, officers from the Little Falls Police Department observed a person outside of Oatis’ residence whom they believed to be the person for whom the warrant was issued.
Officers knocked on the door and it was answered by Oatis. One of them advised Oatis that he had seen the other individual run into his house and advised him that the person had felony warrants for his arrest. Oatis “continuously” told the officer that the person for whom he was looking was not inside the house, and that he would not allow him to go inside, according to the complaint.
He also was said to have repeatedly told officers that they were “violating his rights and harassing his family.”
Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found the person they were looking for inside, the complaint said.
If convicted, Oatis faces a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.