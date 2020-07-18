In three years, Oasis Central Minnesota has served 421 adults and 305 children from 345 households in need of housing in Morrison County. The group, a nonprofit created in 1989, well known for its meal assistance service, has targeted housing insecurity as an issue for rural Minnesota, where shelters and other services for those without a home are limited.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit low income families in a way that possibly put them in a more vulnerable position than ever before. Eighty of Minnesota’s 87 counties report not having enough shelter beds in their community, according to the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless.
“With the COVID-19 situation a lot of this has accelerated and increased. We’ve seen people that are unsure about employment, they are stressed due to stay at home orders, mental health crises, and domestic violence situations are accelerating,” said Oasis Executive Director Rose Surma.
During this time it’s especially important for people to have safe shelter otherwise those without a home tend to congregate in stores and public areas putting them at risk for contracting or spreading the virus, Surma said.
“We’ve just seen a huge increase this month with people needing our services,” she said.
Adults can lose their housing due to income changes, family situations changes, domestic violence and more. Surma said the people Oasis serves most commonly sleep on couches (40%), while 28% are sleeping outdoors, 15% in their vehicle. Other people went directly to Oasis after leaving other situations and losing their housing; 7% are victims of domestic violence, 6% were evicted and 4% of the county’s homeless left treatment and had nowhere to go.
People who sleep on couches may be staying with someone they don’t know well and could have children. Both of these scenarios put them at risk, Surma said.
“They’re highly susceptible to being taken advantage of in a lot of different ways, though that seems like shelter it can be an extremely vulnerable and exploitative environment,” she said.
Being homeless does not mean a person doesn’t have an income. Surma said about one third of homeless adults in Morrison County are employed.
“So keeping them here in our community where they can retain employment is really important, it’s also really important for families with children if their kids are in school,” she said. “Often that’s the stability that they have for meals. Support from teachers and other school staff is also really important.”
The largest barriers to employment, Surma said, are probably lack of child care and transportation. But the area, like many, has a wage average that doesn’t meet the cost of living.
“The city of Little Falls did a housing study in 2011. It’d be nice if we had a more recent one but at that time the housing wage, which was an hourly wage you’d need to make working 40 hours a week to afford a fair market apartment, I think they did a two bedroom apartment, was $15 an hour. So there are some folks if you’re a two adult household both working you’re making it to that level. If you’re a single apartment maybe working at McDonald’s, you’re likely not going to be making that $15 an hour. So there’s sort of a gap there,” Surma said.
Surma mentioned the area has some income based housing options, which can be great options for many of the people seeking services from Oasis. However, not only are there barriers for people with a history of crime or evictions, income based housing has waiting lists up to three months long even for those with perfect applications.
The only other option beyond income based housing is improving one’s income enough to live in fair market housing, Surma said. Because of the lack of housing options, Oasis pays to shelter people in area hotels.
This year alone, Oasis has housed over 100 households, a household being from one to six people, Surma said. They also frequently get calls from those seeking help in other counties, but don’t have the capacity to help them beyond referring them to other services.
“Last year we paid over $30,000 for hotel stays. This year we’re going to be far above that,” she said.
Over 80% of those served by Oasis ended up in some sort of stable housing.
“So we have a pretty high success rate of getting people help. We can give them shelter and they can feel stable and secure and then connect to resources most often they can find housing and sort of transition to productivity and stability,” Surma said.
However, a common year-to-year issue is that about half of the people requesting shelter from Oasis aren’t able to be accommodated due to lack of space or resources.
“Half of those folks, we were able to maybe help them connect to resources but we couldn’t give them that safety of a safe bed to sleep at night which is difficult,” she said.
Because of those barriers, Surma said Oasis hopes to establish their own shelter facility in the area to provide a place not only to sleep, but access resources and receive direct support.
“I think the key is that there are on-site services for people it needs to be more than just four walls and a roof you need to provide people with support and resources to try and help them transition to something better,” she said.
