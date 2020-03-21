Oasis Central Minnesota, a nonprofit providing meals, emergency housing, and case management for the homeless or those in need in Morrison County, asked the City Council Monday for a letter of support in seeking additional financing to continue their work.
Executive Director Rose Surma explained to the Council that of the more than 150 requests for emergency housing last year, the group was only able to assist less than half of those requests.
The three most common reasons were a lack of funding, lack of available accommodation at local motels and lastly, a problem many homeless face, not having a government ID, a common necessity to check into motels, Surma said.
“This housing issue is across the state. Last year we had requests from 13 other counties to place people and that’s not included in our 150 that I counted,” Surma said.
The organization has a social worker on hand to work with those in need to find a solution to their homelessness.
A barrier Surma often sees lies with drug addiction. Around 25% of those with drug felonies in Morrison County have been homeless at one point, she said, often because once leaving treatment people often have no choice but to return to their previous environment, which can set them up to relapse, or they remain homeless, which can also lead to relapse.
Another factor involves mental health.
“If you have a mental health condition, living in a stressful environment without housing is going to just make your symptoms worse,” Surma said.
Surma said she also sees a connection with homelessness and domestic violence, and that some 80% of women who are homeless have experienced domestic violence in their life.
Currently, Surma said there is no way for organizations like Oasis to obtain capital through the state.
Funding for Oasis comes from fundraising events, donations and grants, Surma said. This year, they’re hoping to receive funds from a stand-alone bill (HC2357 and SF2617) authored by Rep. Ron Kresha R-Little Falls, and Sen. Paul Gazelka R-Nisswa, providing a direct allocation of $450,000 to the organization over two years.
“So what we’re looking to do is sort of expand our operation and be able to more effectively house individuals, both families and individuals,” Surma said.
Another piece of proposed legislation, HF3358 and SF3599, would allocate $50 million to help all related organizations in the state with cash and emergency housing funds.
The bond funds, which Surma said have bipartisan support, would go to operations and capital so the organization can possibly acquire a location to house those in need.
The organization has identified a possible location for an emergency shelter, located near and owned by CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital. Surma said the location has been vacant for a while and is ideal since it needs minimal updates, has two wings and is close to town but not in a residential area.
“If we were to get everything we asked, for that would be sort of the dream,” said Surma.
Oasis started offering services to help the homeless in Morrison County four years ago after seeing a great need in the area.
Council Member Frank Gosiak said homelessness has been discussed since he joined the City Council 12 years ago.
“We’ve been dealing with this for many years,” he said. “Maybe it’s about time we do something. You know for four years, there’s been a lot of people who’ve suffered a lot in that time period and we’ve known about this since I’ve been on the Council. It’s about time we do actually show our support and do as much as we can in our community to get this thing going.”
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Held a public hearing for and approved a request to resurface and add utility improvements to Eighth Avenue Southwest between Eighth and Ninth streets for $164,397;
• Held a public hearing and approved a request to resurface and add utilities to Sixth, Seventh and Eighth avenues southwest for $569,742;
• Approved a request to update the utility meter reading equipment;
• Authorized Short Elliott Hendrickson of St. Cloud to update the water system model for the improvement of water pressure to homes in the city, at $15,400;
• Updated the golf course position descriptions and pay grades;
• Signed a letter pf support for the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Museum to receive bonding funds totaling $1.56 million;
• Accepted the Morrison County cleanup day and recycling grants of $25,697.70, contingent upon the city reinstating glass into the curb side recycling contract;
• Received a petition to connect city water and sewer services to a property on Hilton Road;
• Approved an event license for the Little Falls Art and Crafts Fair to be held Sept. 12 and 13; and
• Approved an event license for the Little Falls Antiques and Collectibles Fair to be held Sept. 12 and 13.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is Monday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
A work session and public forum will precede the meeting.
