Oasis Central Minnesota offers a new, unique way to help the homeless

Every day is a struggle for some people and those at Oasis Central Minnesota in Little Falls see it firsthand, working with those who are homeless or about to become.
As the non-profit organization depends on donations to help affected individuals, adults and children, the staff and board members came up with a new, unique way for people and businesses to sponsor — all the while getting advertising that they are, said Oasis Executive Director Rose Surma.
Surma said the making of the queen-sized quilt was put into motion after Oasis Program Director Claudia Petcu reached out to the Prairie Point Quilters, a local quilting group.
The quilt features 80 different houses and buildings that represent the goals of what they hope to achieve for their clients — a home.
“It’s really beautiful. It has a candy house, a flamingo a house, a floral house, a school house,” she said.
Those who want to make an ongoing or annual donation to Oasis to help with emergency housing services have the opportunity to choose which house they would like on the quilt. A plaque with their individual name or the name of their business is then added to the house they chose on the quilt. The name plaque remains on the quilt as long as they continue to donate to the organization.
Surma said Oasis staff will bring the quilt with them to display at various events for people to look at. When it is not at a special event, the quilt will be displayed at the Shoppes of Little Falls.
There are different levels individual sponsors can give at. Bronze is anywhere from $25 to $49 per month; silver from $50 to $74 per month; gold from $75 to $99 and platinum and diamond levels are reached when donating $100 or more per month.
For a business to have its name displayed on the quilt, Surma said the monthly donation starts at $200 and up per month.
Sometimes there are individuals or business owners who don’t know which house they want to pick on the quilt. For some, it doesn’t matter which one.
“They just tell us to pick one for them, which we then do,” Surma said.
Those at Oasis are very grateful for all of the work those with Prairie Point Quilters devoted to the quilt.
“We are really thankful to all of the ladies at the Prairie Point Quilters. They donated hours of their time, talent and material. We appreciate them bringing this powerful message through a beautiful way,” Surma said.
The quilt, which was made by several people with the Prairie Point Quilters, will be unveiled for the first time at the Faith Not Fear Forum, Sunday, March 15.
The event, “Homelessness in Morrison County: Envisioning Solutions,” held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the First United Church, at 1000 First Street SE, will show the current work of Oasis Central Minnesota as well as statistics of how many people Oasis served during 2019 and more.
A short video will be shown that highlights the impact the non-profit organization has had on those it has served in Morrison County.
In addition, Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, will speak on the new legislative session and the homeless issue. A representative from the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition, will be present to answer questions addressing social justice.
Also part of the panel, discussing developing solutions, will be Mayor Greg Zylka and Councilman Frank Gosiak from Housing and Development. Afterward, round table discussions will be held the second hour of the forum.
For more information about the quilt and becoming a sponsor, contact Oasis Central Minnesota by emailing oasiscmdirector@outlook.com or by calling (320) 632-9140.
For more information in regard to the Faith Not Fear forum or the Faith Not Fear Committee, call the First United Church at (320) 632-5468.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.