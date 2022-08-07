    One aggressive fungal disease of oaks landowners should be on the alert for is oak wilt, said Brian Schwingle, central region forest health specialist with the Division of Forestry at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

    Oak wilt, which is not native to Minnesota, is systemic once an oak tree has become infected. A tree can become infected in two different ways. The first, Schwingle said, includes a tree becoming injured in some manner, such as being pruned during a period in spring where it’s at a higher risk of becoming infected. The fungal spores are then carried by beetles to the wounded area, which then causes the tree to become infected, Schwingle said.

Oak wilt, a real threat to woods in Morrison County

Oak wilt is a non-native aggressive fungal disease that spreads through beetles carrying fungal pores to wounded trees and through the root system of the trees.

Tags

Load comments