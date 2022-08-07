Oak wilt, a real threat to woods in Morrison County

One aggressive fungal disease of oaks landowners should be on the alert for is oak wilt, said Brian Schwingle, central region forest health specialist with the Division of Forestry at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Oak wilt, which is not native to Minnesota, is systemic once an oak tree has become infected. A tree can become infected in two different ways. The first, Schwingle said, includes a tree becoming injured in some manner, such as being pruned during a period in spring where it’s at a higher risk of becoming infected. The fungal spores are then carried by beetles to the wounded area, which then causes the tree to become infected, Schwingle said.
“The symptoms show up after infection in about a month,” he said.
As oak wilt is deadly to red oaks in particular, Schwingle said that by the time a red oak tree begins to show symptoms of being infected, the tree is already nearly completely dead. What makes oak wilt so deadly to other oaks around the infected tree is that as the tree is dying, eventually the fungus pathogen gets into the root system. In other words, Schwingle said, the disease is spread through the root system in which the trees are connected.
While landowners may deem themselves safe from oak wilt because of a distance from another landowner whose yard or forest has been infected, Schwingle reminds people that the beetles can move the fungus spores for about half a mile or so.
Symptoms of oak wilt, Schwingle said, include wilting of leaves at the top or outer portions of the tree crown and downward. The leaves also turn bronze or reddish-brown and progresses as time passes by from the outside edges of the leaf and progress inwards, he said. This becomes even more evident when it occurs during seasons where the surrounding trees are green and during summer when it makes no sense for trees to drop their leaves, Schwingle said.
Schwingle said the first confirmed case of oak wilt in Morrison County was in 2015. However, based on aerial photographs, it appears the disease was already affecting forests on low levels in Morrison County in 2013.
“It kind of really blew up in Little Falls Township between 2013 and 2015,” he said.
Since oak wilt was discovered in Morrison County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, has been intensively surveying for it to get a better understanding of where it’s at. As a result, the Department of Natural Resources has been working closely with the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District to try to control the disease and to help landowners with costs and assistance.
Matt Wappler, area forest supervisor with the Little Falls Department of Natural Resources said the department continues to monitor the oak wilt infections closely. Besides attempting to remove the disease from infected areas, they also do what they can to prevent oak wilt from spreading wildly to neighboring counties.
“The infections here locally can easily travel north into adjacent counties, like Crow Wing County and Cass County. We’re already seeing some development of infection pockets in those counties,” he said. “It’s our concern and the concern of the Soil and Water Conservation District, so we’re kind of at the frontline here, trying to prevent future spread into the neighboring counties.”
A huge part of preventing the disease from spreading, Wappler said is the two agencies engaging in public outreach efforts. Many times they are the first to notice that a tree or an area is infected with oak wilt and they contact the landowners.
One way to prevent oak wilt from occurring is to inject propiconazole into healthy red and bur oak trees. The protection is good for two years, Wappler said. However, the injections are expensive, which doesn’t make it very cost-effective for entire oak woods, but more suitable for one or a few yard trees, Wappler said.
A sure way to stop spread from occurring is to cut the roots in the ground from the infected trees. This is done by using a vibratory plow between mid-September and when the ground freezes, Wappler said.
While other equipment, such as trenchers can be used to cut the roots around the infected trees, a vibratory plow works best as it disturbs the site the least, Wappler said.
Landowner Kevin Doucette of Little Falls said his three-acre property has been infected with oak wilt. He has the Department of Natural Resources to thank for catching it as early as they did. A vibratory plow was used to stop the spread on his property, he said.
“It was really getting bad. We thought we would have to take out a lot more trees than we did,” he said.
Thankful for the help he received, Doucette encourages landowners to contact the local Department of Natural Resources and Soil and Water Conservation District if they notice signs of oak wilt.
