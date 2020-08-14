To the Editor:
In recent weeks I have received solicitations for funds from Quinn Nystrom, DFL candidate for 8th District Congress. In these letters, Nystrom falsely claims to be the candidate against “special interests” in contrast to her opponent, Congressman Pete Stauber. Yet, in these same letters, Nystrom brags and boasts about the endorsements of her candidacy from special interests.
These organizations are Emily’s List, NARAL and Planned Parenthood, the largest provider of the killing of millions of unborn babies and the crime of infanticide/genocide. These three satanic groups support abortions at any stage of pregnancy — and support repeal of the Hyde Amendment which bans taxpayer funds for abortions.
Nystrom’s radical, extreme position on abortion and taking of human life is not only outrageous, but is an attack on the values and traditions of the people of the 8th District. I remind voters that Nystrom was overwhelmingly defeated by over 4,000 votes for the Legislature in 2016, so why should we promote her to Congress when she was rejected by the people who know her best?
Our Congressman, Pete Stauber, has done an outstanding job representing our pro-life values in Congress. Indeed, the congressman we have is the congressman we need.
— Steve Wenzel, Little Falls
