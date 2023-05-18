The Little Falls Flyers track team competed against eight other teams in the Granite Ridge Conference Meet, Tuesday, May 16. The boys went all out, taking first place with 141 points. The girls struggled, finishing seventh with 59 points.

Isaac Olson took fifth in the 100, earning All Conference with a time of 11.56. Places 2-5 were all within .23 seconds of each other, making it a very close race. Olson also made All Conference in the 200, running a time of 23.25.

