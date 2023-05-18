The Little Falls Flyers track team competed against eight other teams in the Granite Ridge Conference Meet, Tuesday, May 16. The boys went all out, taking first place with 141 points. The girls struggled, finishing seventh with 59 points.
Isaac Olson took fifth in the 100, earning All Conference with a time of 11.56. Places 2-5 were all within .23 seconds of each other, making it a very close race. Olson also made All Conference in the 200, running a time of 23.25.
Wyatt Baum ran the fastest time in the 800, finishing two seconds ahead of every other runner. He completed the two laps in 2:03.78. He just missed out on All Conference in the 1600, running the mile in 4:46.86 to take third.
The 4x200 relay team, consisting of Mark Hughes, Isaac Larsen, Olson and Hank LeClair, finished the race with the fastest time, 1:32.75. They earned All Conference Honors, beating the other teams by over two seconds.
The 4x800 team also took home first place. Noah Cameron, Kobi Cameron, Baum and Brayden Paulsen defeated the Albany relay team in a photo finish, running an 8:46.34, with the Albany squad finishing .04 seconds behind them.
In the field events, Thomas Knopik earned All Conference honors after taking third in the high jump. Knopik cleared 5-09.
Gabe Shanoff had the best performance in the triple jump, earning All Conference with a leap of 40-06, over a full foot ahead of the rest of the competition.
In the shot put, Ivan Petrich stood above the competition. He earned All Conference honors as well, throwing for 44-11, taking first place by less than an inch.
The girls didn’t have any athletes earn All Conference honors but they still showed out with great performances. Sadie LeBlanc took first in the shot put, beating out the competition by five inches, throwing the rock for 32-11. In the discus, LeBlanc took third, recording a throw of 91-09.
In the 100 hurdles, Malae Nolan finished in third place, running a time of 17.47. She also ran the 300 hurdles, taking another third place. She finished the run with a time of 52.45. Right on her heels, Ellyse Freudenrich finished in fourth, completing the race in 52.52.
In the pole vault, Elise Ballou took fourth, clearing the bar at 8-08. In the triple jump, Jayden Spillum finished in fourth, jumping for 31-11 1/2.
