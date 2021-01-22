Numbers released Thursday indicate the spread of COVID-19 in Morrison County and throughout Minnesota has slowed significantly during the past week.
As of Thursday, Morrison County had tallied a total of 3,129 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That added 42 to the total reported on Jan. 14, meaning the county averaged only six new cases per day for the week of Jan. 15-21. The previous week, it averaged 12 per day.
There was also a sharp decline in active cases and the two-week case rate. There were 82 active cases for a rate of 24.7 people per 10,000 as of Thursday. Those numbers were down from 137 and 41.3, respectively, one week earlier.
“We have been fluctuating up and down, but with the trend that we’ve been seeing, we’re doing very well,” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold Tuesday, in an update for the Board of Commissioners. “We appreciate that.”
After reporting 70 active cases on Jan. 14, there were just 31 people with a Little Falls ZIP code still dealing with the virus on Thursday. Pierz residents remained steady, reporting 12 both weeks. There was also a drop among Royalton residents, going from 14 to nine positive cases.
Morrison County did experience its first two COVID-19 deaths of 2021 during the week of Jan. 15-21. One person was in the 70 - 74 age range, and the other was between 80 - 84. That brings the county’s death total to 45.
During his report to the County Board on Tuesday, Vold said 178 vaccines had been administered by Morrison County Public Health. All health care employees and first responders have had an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Vold said only 30% of first responders opted to take the vaccine through Public Health, but he noted some may have gotten the shot from a local health care provider.
The number of vaccine doses available continues to be an issue. Despite announcements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health that people age 65 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated, Vold said there is not enough to open availability up to that population in Morrison County.
“If my mother were to want to get the vaccine, how could she get it?” asked Morrison County Commissioner Randy Winscher. “Is it not here yet?”
“The vaccine is still limited in its availability,” Vold said. “The Minnesota Department of Health has also indicated that school employees should be getting vaccinated. We just have a lot of people who want vaccinations without a lot of vaccines.”
Statewide, there was also a large decrease in the number of COVID-19 infections.
As of Thursday, the state had reported a total of 450,762 cases, 8,827 more than what was reported on Jan. 14. That is an average of 1,261 per day. The state reported 23,250 new cases, 1,766 per day, between Jan. 8 - 14.
There have been 6,011 deaths in Minnesota, as of Thursday. Of those, 194 occured between Jan. 15-21. That comes out to a per-day average of about 28 deaths. Both those numbers are down from the previous week, when they sat at 245 and 35, respectively.
The United States reached a grim milestone this week when it crossed the 400,000-death threshold. The CDC reported about 3,007 new deaths per day during the week of Jan. 15-21. There have been 24.136 million total cases since the virus was first reported in the U.S. in January 2020.
