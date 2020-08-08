Novel coronavirus pandemic triggers memories of polio outbreak in Minnesota

When the novel coronavirus pandemic reached the United States earlier this year and various guidelines and requirements were implemented to slow and combat the spread of the virus, it brought back memories to many who survived the poliomyelitis (polio) epidemic that plagued America in the mid-1940s and 1950s.
“When I was about four years old, the entire community of Morris had to go to the armory in town. People stood in huge, long lines to get the vaccine,” said Brad Laager of Little Falls.
Since he had received vaccines before, Laager said he had expected the polio vaccine to be administered by needle too. He dreaded the shot.
“Back then, as a kid it seemed anyway, the needles were thicker,” he said.
Once Laager reached the front of the line, he was surprised by the fact that the polio vaccine was administered by a sugar cube. All the recipient had to do was to eat it.
“It was easy to take then,” he said.
Although polio had been around for centuries, it wasn’t until 1908 that medical personnel were required to report it to federal, state and local health officials whenever an individual was diagnosed. In 1910, the death rate was 9.7 persons per 100,000 and in 1946, the death rate spiked once more to 9.8 persons per 100,000.
Laager, who was born in 1950, recalls stories he heard later about the polio epidemic in 1946. That year, the Minnesota State Fair was canceled as well as the Anoka County Fair, due to the fear of spreading the disease further. Nearly 3,000 cases of polio were reported, including 226 deaths in the state.
In 1952, the number of polio cases increased to 4,131 in Minnesota and 220 deaths. While adults were affected, the disease seemed to specifically target children even more, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Although polio was highly infectious and was transmitted through contaminated water, food or contact with an infection individual, many who were infected didn’t become ill or showed any symptoms. However, as the polio virus destroyed nerve cells in the spinal cord, those who became ill, often became paralyzed. Sometimes it was fatal, Laager said.
In a way, Mary Warner, executive director at the Morrison County Historical Society, knows first hand about how polio affected people. She recalls the stories of her dad, John Rasmussen of Little Falls, who was diagnosed with polio in 1946 when he was 4 years old. While the polio eventually disappeared, he dealt with the results for the remainder of his life.
“He remembered feeling sick on his sister’s birthday in July and laying in the backseat of his uncle’s car, staring into the ceiling and all he could do was to move his eyes. He was paralyzed,” she said.
Rasmussen was hospitalized at the Elizabeth Kenny Institute in Minneapolis, where he remained for about five months until the polio had worked its way through his body. Because of atrophy in his right leg, he went through two surgeries in an attempt to straighten it out and regain mobility. One included cutting his Achilles tendon, which allowed him to put down his heel. It was common among polio patients for one foot to lock into the toe-pointing position.
“He said the surgery was excruciating painful, so bad he almost tore the sheets off the bed,” Warner said.
Rasmussen remained in a cast for about nine or 10 months. It was most likely longer than he needed to be, Warner said. The doctor was supposed to contact the family to let them know it was time to take it off. However, the doctor died and the Rasmussen family fell between the cracks.
“Eventually my parents called them and found out what had happened. After they took the cast off, his leg stunk horribly. He said, it was like having a deer that was dead in the woods,” she said.
Once they opened the cast, the doctors discovered Rasmussen’s knee had locked into a 30-degree angle. He was soon placed into another cast and attended physical therapy for many years. Physical therapy in those days entailed cranking his ankle and leg to keep the muscles moving.
Slowly, he regained mobility and once he was able to put some weight on the leg with the cast, he continued to deliver newspapers as the local paperboy. Eventually he was placed in a smaller leg brace that was fitted right below the knee to keep his leg stable. Her dad hated that thing, Warner said. So much so that he one day chucked it underneath the stairs in his childhood home and never put it on again.
“He hated it because he couldn’t run in it and he wanted to play baseball,” Warner said.
Rasmussen had another surgery when he was in 7th grade. While it was more intensive, it had not been as painful as the first one. Eventually, he improved gradually, but was never able to move his right foot sideways again, only up and down. In comparison to having been completely paralyzed, that was a drop in the bucket, Warner said.
In 2004, after Rasmussen’s father, Jens, died, he, his wife, Kim, and Warner visited his childhood home to clean it out. Looking once more under the steps, the found his old leg brace, right where he had left it. It was donated to the Morrison County Historical Society.
One of the scariest aspects of polio, many children and parents dreaded was for an infection to get so bad the person needed to be placed in an iron lung. It was a tank ventilator that worked as a mechanical respirator. The person’s entire body was placed inside it with only their head sticking out of it.
Laager saw it firsthand whenever he visited his friend, Leo Sproul, whose sister, Shirley, met that fate. How long she lived, Laager doesn’t know.
“She was completely paralyzed. She spent the rest of her life like that. I can’t remember going to a funeral or anything. I don’t know how many of them lived, but many never got over their disabilities. It was an awful disease,” he said.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has triggered memories for Sharon Ballou of Little Falls, as well. As a young girl, news highlights about polio were shown before the Saturday matinee movies in either Ft. Ripley or Little Falls, which showed photos of people in an iron lung, encouraging viewers to not sit close to one another as polio could spread.
She too received the polio vaccine in the form of a sugar cube at the new high school in Little Falls (now the Little Falls Community Middle School).
Although Laager is not a particular fan of wearing masks amidst the novel corona virus outbreak, it is for his friends and other loved ones, he does it. Many of them served their country and endured wars. Because of their age, they also fall into the age bracket of being at high risk of contracting COVID.
“They wore a uniform for us. Why can’t we wear a mask for them?” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.