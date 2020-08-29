A lifelong community servant, volunteer and good neighbor put her faith in the universe last spring and quit her job after finding it was no longer serving people in the way she wanted.
Julie Leikvoll’s work was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, no different from many others, but as a social worker, it impacted her clients as well. At first she transitioned to telemedicine, but after 30 years in the mental health field, she knew not just her clients, but the entire community would be struggling, so she left her position and committed herself to community action.
With a focus on mental health, Leikvoll started a Heart Link COVID-19 support group via Zoom. Through that support group she met a woman who was experiencing anxiety over the clutter in her life.
“So she said, ‘I just want to bless people with my things,”’ Leikvoll said. “I said, ‘Ya know, I’d be willing to send down enclosed trailers and movers and I’ll take responsibility for distributing it.’ So that went within a weekend and it was just gone, poof, and it was amazing to see the level of need around here. So while I was distributing her things, I was also talking to people about mental health.”
July 29 was the first day of Leikvoll’s “Corona-coaster sale” and she, with others, have held the sale every week since and plan to hold it through September. But, it’s not a standard garage sale, Leikvoll said. With the original intention of blessing the community, it started off and continues to be an open-ended sale. People can bring items to trade, make an offer on what they can afford or even share with Leikvoll what they need, and she will attempt to help them.
“So it’s been a combination of curbside counseling, offering resources and just providing the material things,” she said. “I never imagined the best place to meet your community is at a garage sale. People love going to garage sales.”
Profits from the garage sale have been going directly to community members in need. Whether it’s helping with rent, temporary housing, gift cards for groceries, providing temporary employment for those assisting Leikvoll and even furnishing people’s homes. When the funding isn’t there, and even before the sale started, Leikvoll has helped community members by seeking out resources and donations. It’s ideal for Leikvoll when things in life are a “win-win” and with the sale, she said people can declutter their homes while others benefit from the various resources Leikvoll provides at the sale. Now, Leikvoll and those helping her are working to furnish the homes of two families who lost their homes to fires.
“I really feel strongly about saying, ‘Let’s just take care of each other and let’s just look out for our neighbors,’” Leikvoll said.
Especially with winter around the corner, Leikvoll is concerned that anyone struggling with mental health, COVID-19 related or not, will face even more hardship.
“I think, now we can be outside, we can have a little bit of freedom. But what’s going to happen this winter if people have their kids home or jobs are disrupted because of COVID. I think everybody’s anxiety is just heightened, so I’ve been giving out a lot of resources about mental health.”
When people arrive at the sale, Leikvoll jumps in to inform them about how it works, explaining the lack of price tags. And then she makes a point to offer additional help with what someone may need. She’s even made a flyer for people to take home with information about her Heart Link Support Group.
The group, started in April, has about 35 members, Leikvoll said. She holds a Zoom session twice a day, every day, at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. for about an hour.
“What I’m hearing primarily is issues with anxiety, isolation and depression. Especially for people with medical issues who are really confined to home,” she said.
Considering herself a member of the group, allowing others to lead if they wish, Leikvoll has been talking with the group about how anxiety affects people in their daily lives and what to do about it.
“I don’t have a problem saying I’ve dealt with depression. I’ve dealt with anxiety. I’ve been widowed. I have all this life experience I bring to the table so people relate when they know they’re just talking to a friend,” Leikvoll said.
Not only does she relate through her daily sessions, but also through community outreach she has done through the garage sale, even connecting with people over the phone and through texts.
“People need what they need when they need it,” a phrase Leikvoll repeated a few times, stressing its importance. “The system is designed to say ‘You need to come to the office between 8 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.’ It doesn’t work for people.”
Her flyer also directs people to The Crisis Line and Referral service, a 24/7 volunteer based line where people can go for assistance and referrals to mental health professionals. Leikvoll herself has taken hundreds of personal calls since the spring, helping whomever she can.
The Crisis Line and Referral Service has even received donations from Crow Wing Power, the Brainerd Community Action Program and other donors to support Leikvoll’s living expenses while she dedicates her time to the community through her Heart Link Support Group.
“Basically I’m getting a stipend to free up my time to do this. I was like ‘Oh God you were right on saying make yourself available and the money will follow.’ So it was a miracle those things started happening,” she said.
Leikvoll said they will continue to accept quality donations for the sale through Sept. 15, at 301 West Broadway in Little Falls. The sale runs Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will go through the end of September.
To join the Heart Link Support group, download the Zoom app and enter meeting number: 449 846 8853.
The Crisis Line and Referral Service is available 24/7 at: 1 (800) 462-5525.
