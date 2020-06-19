To the Editor:
I read the article by Eileen Holtenberg on accessing the recorder’s office in numerous ways and decided to try and get online certified copies of marriage and birth certificates that are needed to get the new enhanced driver’s license.
Online you are passed off to outside firms that they have contracted with and charge $7 for processing a $9 certificate. One place does marriage certificates and another birth certificates. That’s a $7 fee at each place plus shipping.
Then, for marriage certificates, you need to mail in your credit card information, can’t even do this online. I found the process non-intuitive and confusing. I purchased from many companies in my career and never came across private business that had such poor methods of doing business.
— Greg Thesing, Fort Ripley
